Kim Kardashian Reveals the Gift North Gave to Keep Her Safe Before Her Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian has never had any qualms about being nude. In fact, she’s made an entire, highly lucrative, multi-faceted, decade-plus long career out of her passion for not wearing clothes, from posing for a myriad of magazine covers in the buff, to her own personal collection of scantily clad selfies that she then in turn transformed into her own artistic monograph. But her latest cover for Allure magazine‘s “Best of Beauty” October issue manages to get up and close with the preeminent reality star in a way you’ve never seen before, literally zooming in for a super tight shot of her famous face and cropping out all of her other famous assets. She also was game to answer questions about her husband, her kids, and the future of her beauty empire, all while getting a luxurious foot massage.

While once upon a time Kim says, “My publicist would say to me, ‘You’re not getting naked. I have to be there,’ ” she’s now posed unclothed for an array of magazines, including Playboy, Paper, GQ, and W. And though the mobile mogul says that she regularly thinks, “I’m going to tone it down. But then I’m like, Wait, I can’t be doing it in 10 years, so — I might as well. I don’t know what the age cutoff is.”

She adds in her video for Allure, “I don’t really live by society’s ideals, so what I would hope is just that women are equal, in every way. Whether it’s equal pay, equal rights, I just feel like women should have the same rights as men. I definitely think that women should just have the rights of what they do with their bodies and I think that’s really frustrating when certain rights are being taken away. I feel like we’re just moving backwards when we’ve come so far.”

And for those thinking that Kim and her family live in the ultimate lap of luxury, while there’s no denying their existences aren’t quite like most regular people’s, she says she and her husband Kanye West, “[try] to be as grounded and well rounded as possible,” adding, “I don’t like presents anymore.”

Even for their anniversary she says, “We just did absolutely nothing. We spent two days in Santa Barbara, and we slept. You know what? I think we went to IHOP. That’s what we did.” A big pancake breakfast and a weekend of uninterrupted sleep sounds like an anniversary gift any parents of young children could get behind.

Prior to her harrowing robbery last year, the Kimoji CEO was anxious to attend the Paris shows fearing a terrorist attack. Sensing her mother’s anxiety, Kim says North, “gave me a little plastic treasure box, and she put her little jewels in it — like fake little plastic jewels — and she was like, ‘Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris.’ ”

She continues, “To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewelry,” and she takes it with her everywhere.

