As we’ve said innumerable times before, when Kim Kardashian latches on to a winning style combination she’s loathe to let it go, turning the look into her go-to fashion uniform. Post-baby Saint it was all about unitards and fur, while the summer months called for spandex bike shorts and lucite boots, and after her Paris Fashion Week robbery, she returned to the comfort of waist-length hair, giant sweatpants, and more Yeezy booties.

And now it seems the reality star has also found her platonic ideal when it comes to her red carpet ensembles, making an increasingly rare appearance on the step-and-repeat in a dress that’s giving us some serious déjà vu. The mobile mogul has been keeping a very low profile lately, but she made an exception to attend the Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, walking the red carpet in a gown that bares a striking resemblance to the one she wore for the Ocean’s 8 cameo she filmed back in January. Makes sense given that both dresses are pieces from the Givenchy couture archives – this time from the brand’s Fall 2011 couture collection – and designer Ricardo Tisci has long been a favorite since creating her custom wedding gown.

The dress she wore to this award ceremony featured all of the sartorial signatures of the ideal Kim Kardashian dress. There was the fully sheer skirt, of course, complete with taupe, high-rise briefs worn underneath, and heavy rococo 3D-embellishment throughout the torso. She ditched her usual Cher hair in favor of a wet, slicked-back lob like the one she wore to the MTV VMAs, but kept the contouring she favors.

In fact, not only has the Selfish author gotten rid of her derriere-grazing extensions, but her hair seems to be getting shorter by the day. Perhaps it’s those “Kris Jenner vibes” she’s been feeling, but at the rate Kim keeps trimming her locks it seems she’ll have a pixie cut of her own by the time Coachella rolls around.

What we do at restaurants before everyone arrives. BTS 📸 @mertalas A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

And the Kimoji CEO wasn’t just there to be photographed on the red carpet; she was also there to be photographed by her friends. One of the other guests that evening was her good pal and internationally renowned photographer Mert Alas, who was so inspired by his eternal muse’s apparel for the night that he decided to turn the party into an impromptu editorial shoot. The reality star captioned the video in which she’s lounging across a banquet with her arms and legs akimbo, “What we do at restaurants before everyone arrives.” After all, no one can do high fashion busboy quite like Kim.

What do you think of Kim’s new go-to red carpet gown? What other styles would you like to see her wear? Sound off below!