Kim Kardashian Remembers Hugh Hefner with Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her 2007 Playboy Shoot

It’s hard to imagine that Kim Kardashian West was ever too shy to pose naked when she’s been wearing all-sheer everything for years and broke the internet with a nude cover of Paper magazine. But back in 2007 she was asked to pose for Playboy and said that she was so hesitant about baring it all that she held a meeting with the late Hugh Hefner himself to be convinced. She eventually posed nude (well, with only pearls shielding her from complete nudity), and today she says it was one of her favorite shoots she’s ever done.

In a “Faves” post on her website, Kim spent time reminiscing about the passing of Hefner by sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her shoot working with hairstylist Clyde Haygood and makeup artist Matthew VanLeeuwen. “I am so honored to have been a part of the Playboy family! I loved Hugh so much,” she wrote. “He will be greatly missed!”

RELATED PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner’s Most Iconic Robe-Wearing Moments

The legendary founder of Playboy died on Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes, surrounded by family in the Playboy Mansion. Celebs including Jenny McCarthy, Ethan Hawke and Pamela Anderson to name a few all remembered Hefner with statements, and Kim also dedicated a message on Instagram stories to the star.

WATCH: Hugh Hefner’s Final Interview Before His Death: ‘I’m Very Very Blessed’

Without Hefner’s influence in getting Kim to pose nude, she may have never took the mirror selfie that sent the world on fire. Or posed wearing only paint in the middle of the desert. Or created the Kimoji.

And if the shoot never happened, we would never have the best Kris giphy of all time.

What do you think of Kim’s tribute post?