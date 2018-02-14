Kim Kardashian Regrets Her Pencil-Thin 'Drew Barrymore' Eyebrow Phase

They may have access to the best of the best makeup artists in the business right now, but back in the day a lot of celebs had some pretty intense brow drama. Stars like Olivia Wilde, Chrissy Teigen, and yes, even Kim Kardashian West, all experienced major mishaps in the eyebrow grooming department at some point along their lives, and for Kim, her low brow point was in 1997.

Kris Jenner shared a throwback photo of her posing with Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim in 1997 with the comment, “the best memories #proudmama.”

Kim left her own comment on her mom’s photo writing: “I look horrendous! I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore and her thin eyebrows! And I discovered glittery bronze eyeshadow.”

Her look did resonate with another A-list celeb though. “Tell Kim to show us that looks makeup tutorials pls,” Kate Perry wrote to Kris.

In addition to her pencil-thin eyebrows, Kim has confessed that she wished her nails were longer when she got engaged.

“One of my biggest photo regrets is when I got engaged, I had the shortest nails when I showed my picture,” she told Patrick Starrr during a makeup tutorial. “And I was like, ‘Ugh, it would have looked so much better with long nails.'”

And of course, we all know the story of how she regrets lasering off her baby hairs. In a blog post on her website she explained that she got her baby hairs lasered off because they caused her to break out but after a while, she began to miss them.

“Every photographer would photoshop them out anyway, and I thought I looked better without the baby hairs, but now I miss them. I think they look youthful! So ladies, you can always laser your hairline, but I miss mine.”