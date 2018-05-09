Kim Kardashian Had Versace Recreate a Vintage 1995 Dress Because She's Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nothing is ever too far out of reach when it comes to Kim Kardashian West’s wardrobe. Just this week, she had her Met Gala press-on nails transported from L.A. to N.Y.C. by Katy Perry, and she recently had her body immortalized via a KKW perfume bottle. So when she saw a vintage Versace dress that she liked, there was no doubt that she would somehow get her hands on a look-alike version.

The design team at Versace actually recreated the curve-hugging yellow corset gown from its Spring 1995 collection so Kardashian West could wear it to attend a Business of Fashion dinner on Tuesday night.

Kardashian West posted photos from the event on Twitter thanking the brand for the incredible recreation. “VERSACE Spring 1995 – one of my all time favorite looks! I am so honored that this was remade for me! Thank you Donatella @Versace.”

The dress originally debuted on the 1995 spring runway modeled by Yasmeen Ghauri. And the recreation looks spot-on — it has the very ’90s rounded bustier neckline, corset-style bodice and thigh-high slit with ruched skirt just like the original.

The star also wore Versace to the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night. She honored the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” with a custom gold chainmail Versace dress featuring crosses embroidery on the bodice and hip. For both events, she styled her hair straight with long extensions.

Seeing as Kardashian West always comes through with a look that’s so well thought-out and perfectly executed, it comes as no surprise that she’s receiving a prestigious award for her influence on fashion. On Wednesday the CFDA Board of Directors announced that she will receive a special Influencer Award at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards (occurring Monday, June 4).

“Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world. Her reach extends far beyond her own brands,” CFDA Board Member Tommy Hilfiger said in the statement. “Every time she wears, posts or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales.”

With her massive social media reach and her involvement in the fashion and beauty industry (she starred in campaigns for Yeezy and Calvin Klein and runs her own successful businesses, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, Kids Supply, Kimoji, and her site kimkardashianwest.com) the CFDA appreciates the exposure she gives the industry.

“Kim Kardashian West has mastered the meaning of influence in the digital age,” CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement.