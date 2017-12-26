Kim Kardashian West received the perfect stock-ing stuffers for Christmas.

The media mogul was surprised by her husband, Kanye West, with several lucrative investments to some of today’s wealthiest companies — including The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Adidas.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the news on her Instagram story, telling her followers, “Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks.”

She continued, revealing that gift cards and a small toy weren’t her only presents.

“But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”

Kardashian West’s shared a glimpse of her stock certificates including the one for The Walt Disney Company stating the reality star had received “a gift from her husband” of 920 shares to the company that is valued at approximately $100,000.

In the caption, she wrote, “best husband alert!”

Her Christmas present also included 995 shares of Adidas stock, which has a value of $169.40 per share as of Tuesday afternoon for a total of $168,553. While it’s likely that the rapper spent about $100,000 for the rest of the stocks, Kardashian did not reveal all the values.

It seems Kardashian West’s savvy has rubbed off on her husband. Earlier this month, the mother of two shared a message from her lawyer, Mike Kump, on Snapchat who suggested the reality star missed her true calling as an attorney.

“Okay guys, I’m here with my attorney, Mike Kump, who does all of my lawsuits, everything — and listen to what he was just telling me,” she announced.

“Kim, I’ve been doing this for 35 years and I said you missed your calling,” he said. “You really should be a lawyer. That’s what you need to be.”

So what makes Kump so convinced? According to him, Kardashian West has quite the skill-set. (Not to mention her dad, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., was a famous lawyer himself.)

“You’ve got the perfect instincts, you’ve got great judgment, and you know how to present your position in the most articulate manner and convince people of your point of view,” he told her.