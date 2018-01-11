When Jessica Chastain needed to master a chiseled contour for a movie role, she turned to none other than the contour queen herself, Kim Kardashian, for some inspiration.

For the Golden Globe-nominated actress’ role as Molly Bloom in her upcoming film Molly’s Game, about a woman’s struggle for success in a world dominated by men, Chastain said her character resembled the Kardashian family in her recent interview with W Magazine.

“I thought about what women have to become in order to find power in a society where men are making all of the rules,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — the Kardashians are an incredible example of women who have their own sense of entrepreneurial power.'”

So to get fully prepared to play Molly, Chastain watched YouTube tutorials about how to contour from Kardashian.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“For research, I actually watched Kim’s tutorial on face shading and contouring. As the movie goes on, Molly transforms into this idea of what a woman has to be in order to be heard: The heels get higher, the necklines are lower, the hair is longer. It was quite a departure for me, physically,” Chastain told the magazine.

It was quite the change for Chastain to rock such artificially chiseled cheekbones, but the actress admitted Kardashian’s technique pretty much helped turn her on to contouring.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Way Kanye West Has Transformed Kim Kardashian’s Style Over the Years (and One Way He Hasn’t)

“And the strange thing is, I don’t look like myself at all in this film, and so many people have said to me that I’ve never looked better,” Chastain said.

Kardashian was so honored by Chastain’s raving comments about herself and her family that she shared an article with the star’s comments on Twitter along with multiple heart and kiss emojis. Then, in a sweet exchange, Chastain retweeted Kardashian’s message and replied to her saying, “Yes @KimKardashian helped me with this transformation.”

Yes @KimKardashian helped me with this transformation ❤ https://t.co/alHmk1Jqse — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 11, 2018

It looks like Kardashian has clearly accomplished her ultimate goal, which was making contouring less scary for women who have never tried the technique before.

“It’s so intimidating and it doesn’t have to be. I just want to show people that I am not the best makeup artist but it is fun for me and I can figure it out and I’ve learned from the best of people doing makeup,” Kardashian said in a YouTube video. So I just hope that it is a brand people find is really user-friendly, really easy and everyone can do their makeup and feel good about themselves.”