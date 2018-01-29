Kim Kardashian Posts Her Raciest Photographs Yet as She Celebrates Her New 'Bo Derek' Look

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

Kim Kardashian West just shared one of her most NSFW photos yet.

The 37-year-old star posted a series of revealing photos on Instagram of her new cornrow braided look, including a completely topless photo with her nipples slightly blurred out, wearing only a skimpy white thong and fur coat.

She quickly followed by posting another photo of herself kneeling on the bed revealing her rear end in the white thong as she snapped photos of her Polaroids.

Kardashian West also posted another nipple-revealing photo as she stood in a soaking wet plunging white top.

This past weekend, Kardashian West shared an underwear-clad mirror selfie video to social media where she showed off her hair braided back in cornrows against her head.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:41pm PST

And it looks like she’s really feeling her new look based off of the numerous Instagram posts she just shared from her Bo Derek-inspired shoot.

Despite backlash from some fans who accused Kardashian West of cultural appropriation by wearing the cornrow braids, the KKW Beauty mogul posted a photo of herself laying in a sheer white swimsuit on the beach with the braids, and another shot of her sitting on a bed in skimpy underwear wearing her braids.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:37pm PST

She captioned the second image “BO WEST,” presumably as an ode to Derek, the 1970s actress who popularized this braided hairstyle in the 1979 film 10, which featured an iconic scene of the star running down a beach with her braids bouncing in the wind.

Kardashian West also shared a selfie, which appears to be a throwback photo (based off of her dark hair), where she wore the same corn row braids as husband Kanye West rested his head upon her shoulder.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

On Sunday Kardashian West posted a video of herself on Snapchat not long after she made her hair switch saying, “So guys, I did Bo Derek braids. And I’m really into it.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Kim Kardashian West’s All-Time Favorite Beauty Products

Despite all the work it takes for Kardashian West to maintain her blonde hair (she revealed she needs to sit 13+ hours for hairstylist Chris Appleton to touch up her roots!) the reality star shut down rumors that she had switched back to her brunette ‘do.

“No it’s just wet and slicked back but good observation lol,” the star tweeted back to the fan who thought Kardashian West’s hair looked a bit darker in a video she posted baking blueberry muffins on Snapchat.

Braids #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Just two weeks ago, Kardashian West and West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, into the world via surrogate, which she announced on her website and app.

“She’s here!” Kardashian West wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”