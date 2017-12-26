Kim Kardashian got the best Christmas present ever — her psoriasis disappeared!

The 37-year-old star has always been open about her struggle with the skin condition on social media and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it’s been a constant battle for the star. But after trying tons of different remedies, Kardashian finally found something that’s working.

This morning, Kardashian woke up to the best gift she could receive and showed fans her near-perfect skin on her Instagram story.

“OMG my psoriasis is almost gone! Best Christmas present!” she captioned the shot of her legs.

When we caught up with the star in November leading up to the launch of her KKW Fragrances, Kardashian revealed her psoriasis was slowly improving and more than halfway gone.

“I have been using this light — and I don’t wanna speak to soon because [the psoriasis] is almost gone — but I’ve been using this light [therapy] and my psoriasis is like 60 percent gone,” Kardashian told us. “That’s wild because it hasn’t been gone in years.”

Her secret weapon’s the Baby Quasar at-home LED light therapy system, which is a nearly $600 device that Kardashian said she started using on her psoriasis in an interview with Into the Gloss in 2015.

More than a year later in 2016, Kardashian shared on app that she’s learned to accept living with the skin condition.

“I have that one patch on my right leg that is the most visible,” Kardashian West, 35, says in a post on her app. “I don’t even really try to cover it that much anymore. Sometimes I just feel like it’s my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it? After this many years, I’ve really learned to live with it.”

When Kardashian first discovered the psoriasis appearing on her legs in 2011 captured on an episode of KUWTK, she wasn’t as accepting of the diagnosis.

The star visited Dr. Harold Lancer and once he confirmed she had psoriasis, Kardashian said, “When the doctor tells me I have psoriasis I have heard of it before because my mom has always had it. But my mom didn’t have red, flaky dots all over her.”

She immediately worried about how psoriasis would affect her career in the spotlight.

“My career is doing ad campaigns and swimsuit photo shoots. People don’t understand the pressure on me to look perfect,” Kardashian said. “Imagine what the tabloids would do to me if they saw all these spots.”