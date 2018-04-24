Kim Kardashian West Promotes Her Upcoming KKW Body Launch with Racy Topless Photo

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West‘s curves have made a huge mark on pop culture. The star is all about body positivity and has built a business around showcasing her body on Instagram, on television, in coffee table books and beyond. And now, she’s bringing her figure to the fragrance world, by encasing her latest scent in a bottle that’s shaped like, you guessed it, her body. So what better way to announce the launch date of her latest creation than with a photo of the inspiration behind it? That’s exactly what she did, in a new topless shot that she just revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

Kardashian West shared the revealing in which she’s posing topless with her arm across her chest. The star announced that the new launch, KKW Body, will drop on 4/30.

“KKW BODY 4.30 by Vanessa Beecroft,” she captioned the photo, noting that Beecroft, an esteemed sculptor and performance artist, is involved in the project.

“The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body,” Kardashian West said in her cover story for Business of Fashion. “It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a color and something that’s just luminous.”