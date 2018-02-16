Kim Kardashian Pulls Out Her Favorite Plunging Bodysuit for Lunch Date with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian West has worked really hard for her killer body, and she continues to show off the results of her 6 a.m. workouts on social media.

Thanks to guidance from her trainer Melissa Alcantara, Kardashian West recently revealed that she has tiniest waist yet at 24 inches. With her newfound body confidence, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting sultry bikini selfies, topless photos taken by her daughter North West and even going completely nude for her raciest beach photo shoot to date. She’s also continuing her body-baring streak with her casual, every day outfits too.

On Thursday, Kardashian West and older sister Kourtney Kardashian were spotted leaving lunch at Carousel in Glendale, California, while filming KUWTK. Kim’s TV Looks was a a mix of OG Kim on top and all-out Yeezy on the bottom.

BACKGRID

Kardashian West sported a blush low-cut bodysuit, that looks identical to the style she wore in Paris in 2014 leading up to her wedding to Kanye West.

Splash News; BACKGRID

West paired the top with high-waisted white sweatpants, sock booties and tactical sunglasses, which might be her husband’s influence as he monitors her choice of eyewear (as well as the rest of her wardrobe) very closely.

If you’re a huge fan of Kardashian West’s style, you have the chance to raid her closet. The reality star is auctioning off more than 200 items (some pre-worn by Kim herself!) straight out of her closet on eBay with Auction Cause right now, with all the pieces up for bid starting at just $0.99.

Kardashian West’s selling her favorite designer items like a Tom Ford turtleneck, a Roberto Cavalli blazer, Vetements sweatpants and a Balmain sweater, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.