Kim Kardashian Says Her New Platinum Blonde Hair Is the Real Deal: 'I'm So Happy with It'

Kim Kardashian might be a reality star, but when it comes to her hair, the she’s all about illusion. (She’s even fooled us a few times when wearing wigs that easily could have passed for her actual hair). So when the star stepped out last night at New York Fashion Week (her first red carpet appearance since the news broke that she’s expecting a third child via a surrogate) with long platinum blonde hair, we presumed the mogul, who was channeling none other than herself circa Yeezy Season 3 with yet another platinum wig. On the contrary. In a post on her website, the mogul mom revealed hairstylist Chris Appleton took her natural hair blonde — and the look has been a long time coming.

“I’ve been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair,” Kardashian confirmed. “My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“We had wanted to do this for a while. Chris felt it would be a great transition from the super long, sleek hair we started doing last year in Paris,” Kardashian continued. “We wanted a whole new vibe and the silver tone is such an iconic look — the modern version of platinum blonde.”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution, As Told Through Her NYFW Appearances

COOL ❄️ AF @kimkardashian at @tomford #chrisappletonhair @makeupbyariel #nyfw A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

As to be expected, transitioning from such a dark hue to nearly white was a lengthy process. “I was so scared that my hair would get ruined. It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair – we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged,” she explained. ‘Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, so worth it.”

Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It's NYFW! Colour and cut by me #chrisappletonhair @kimkardashian Makeup @makeupbyariel A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

But this isn’t the first time the KKW Beauty guru lightened her natural locks. She previously experimented with a Madonna-inspired shade in 2015.

“The last time I went platinum, a few years back, I dyed it in one sitting and never gave it the proper time,” she admitted.

To ensure this transition was smooth, Kardashian laid low for a week with yellow hair before debuting her chic new look at NYFW.

“I had to spend a week with yellow hair, just [using Olaplex] and conditioning it every day, until we toned it and got to lift this amazing white-silver color,” said Kardashian, who revealed this look has major staying power.

“I’m so happy with it and want to keep it a while!”

What do you think about Kim’s new blonde hair? Sound off in the comments below.