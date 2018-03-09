The Secret to Kim Kardashian's Baby Pink Hair Color Will Cost You Less Than $10

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West‘s hair color transformation is always evolving. The mother of three, who dyed her hair platinum blonde in February, recently changed things up again with a vibrant pink color. And now, the hue has faded into a pale, baby pink shade that’s easy to recreate, according to her colorist, Chris Appleton.

Appleton shared an Instagram shot of the star and Madonna at their MDNA x KKW Beauty event, showing off Kardashian West’s new, lighter pastel look. And although it’s of course the work of a seasoned professional, Appleton revealed the only product you’ll need in order to DIY the hue at home: a jar of $10 hair dye.

Buy It! Manic Panic Semi Permanent Cream Hair Color in Cotton Candy Pink, $9.99; sallybeauty.com

“My tip to getting this super light pink for all you blondes is to add a tiny amount of manic panic pink to your conditioner. This will create a SUPER LIGHT PINK,” he said, adding to only use a small amount. “But remember less is more!”

The dye, which is semi-permanent and will fade over a few weeks, can also be used to create a bolder look like Kardashian West’s original pink hue.

And in case you’re still wondering, the duo insists that Kardashian’s colored hair is not a wig. ““This is my hair. There is no wig. I dyed my hair guys,” she expressed on Snapchat last week while tugging at her hair. “It’s like, how is it such a crazy thought? F— outta here with that wig s—.”