WATCH: Kim Kardashian Shows How to Get the Most Seductive Smoky Eye in Pat McGrath’s New Launch

Renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath has found a new muse in Kim Kardashian West — and it’s a gorgeous pairing.

For the reveal of the next Pat McGrath Labs project, Dark Star 006 eye kit, Kardashian West materializes our deepest, darkest beauty desires and seduces the mirror and the camera to show how it’s done when it comes to all things makeup.

With intergalactic-inspired eye shadows chock full of glittery pigments, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star utilizes a blender brush to illuminate her flawless face. In addition, she brushes her brows and long Cher-inspired mane all while wearing street wear and gold hoop earrings.

The cherry on top? Her husband Kanye West‘s song “Street Lights” was the #InTheMirror video announcement’s musical accompaniment.

McGrath’s Dark Star 006 collection includes two featured pigments in Dark Star UltraSuede Brown or UltraViolet Blue (both are $130). The two kits include a holographic eye gloss in Cyber, Black SmudgeLiner in Khol and a blender brush.

In addition, online users can purchase the $95 Dark Matter, a smaller kit that comes with four eyeshadows instead of five.

The full collection will be available April 11, and fans can purchase it in select Sephora locations on April 22.

Watch Kardashian West’s full Dark Star 006 video here.