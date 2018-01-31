Kim Kardashian Calls Paris Hilton 'the OG' as the Heiress Becomes Her Clone For Yeezy Campaign

What feud? Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton proved once and for all that their bad blood is a thing of the past with the Hilton heiress transforming into her one-time assistant.

The KKW beauty mogul, 37, shared new photos of the Yeezy Season 6 campaign on Instagram and Twitter — with Hilton serving as the model, wearing and posing in the same manner as the mother of three had in an early promotion for Kanye West‘s latest collection.

And recognizing Hilton was helping Kardashian West out, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s star graciously dubbed the Simple Life star, the OG (original).

“The OG @ParisHilton #YEEZYSEASON6,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption of a photo depicting Hilton copying one of her paparazzi shots.

Paris Hilton modeling season 6 of Yeezy as a Kim Kardashian-lookalike Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian West on a smoothie run while modeling Yeezy Splash News

Hilton, 36, tweeted about the experience, writing, “So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign,” while adding a fire emoji.

So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign. 🔥 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 31, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been known to model her husband’s designs frequently, even wearing 9 different Yeezy outfits in one day.

Kardashian West also enlisted several other Kardashian-lookalikes to reenact paparazzi shots of the star in which she wore West’s Season 6 line.

Several of the new models are Instagram influencers and even friends, such as Jordyn Woods, who frequently spends time with Kardashian West’s little sister, Kylie Jenner.

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

Yovanna Ventura, a Miami-based model, was also part of the collection.

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:52pm PST

Splash News

Hilton and Kardashian West have slowly been putting their infamous feud behind them. In December 2016, the two reunited at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

The former best friends posed side-by-side for a photo together, with Hilton wearing a black dress with jewel earrings, and Kardashian West wearing a gold, cleavage-baring Alexander Wang number.

“Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian,” Hilton wrote on Instagram.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West at Kris Jenner's 2016 Christmas Eve bash. Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

The pair used to be inseparable — posing for paparazzi and hitting the club scenes together in the mid-2000s. Reality TV fans will even remember Kardashian West from her first appearances on Hilton’s show The Simple Life. She was Hilton’s assistant back then — organizing her closet and occasionally taking care of Hilton’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

But as time moved on, Kardashian’s West’s fame rose and the two grew apart, even insulting one another in the press. There was that time Hilton referred to Kardashian West’s butt as “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag” in a 2008 radio interview — something Kardashian West wasn’t too happy about.

“I haven’t talked to her in a few years,” Kardashian West told Howard Stern in 2009. “We were good friends … It was just one time we didn’t speak again. I did speak to her once when she went on a radio station and said that my ass looks like cellulite in a trash bag or something, she did call me to apologize … cottage cheese.”

With this latest fashion stunt, it seems the two are more focused on creating more pop cultural moments together again.