Kim Kardashian's Biggest Beauty Regret Led to One of Her Most Famous Selfies

Remember that famous selfie Kim Kardashian West took with blood all over her face? Well, you’ll most likely never see her in a similar situation again, because according to the 37-year-old star, it’s the most painful beauty treatment she’s ever tried — and she’s tried a lot.

In a recent blog post, Kardashian West shared the story behind that time she got a vampire facial — and sparked an Internet craze for the skincare trend. During a 2013 trip to Miami with her BFF Jonathan Cheban, Kardashian West tried the treatment, which uses your own blood and a micro-needling technique to revitalize the skin. The most exciting part? The vampire-like selfie you take during the process.

But due to the fact that she was pregnant with North, she found herself in a much more painful situation than she expected.

“Before I got the procedure, I just found out that I was pregnant, so I couldn’t use numbing cream or a pain killer and both are suggested,” she shares. “It was really rough and painful for me. I couldn’t tell anyone about the pregnancy either, but I pulled Jonathan aside and told him.”

Most people would probably back out in such a circumstance. But proving her devotion to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she toughened up and stuck it out. “My show was also filming the treatment, so I felt I couldn’t chicken out. It was honestly the most painful thing ever!”

But that’s not to say the treatment doesn’t have the glamorous family’s stamp of approval. In fact, she says that her sister, Kourtney, is an enthusiast.

“Even though it wasn’t for me, I know it has so many benefits for your skin. Kourtney is a huge fan and I know a lot of other people that love it, too.”