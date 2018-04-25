Kim Kardashian Shares ANOTHER Nude Photo As Concerns for Husband Kanye West Grow

As many in her husband’s inner circle voiced concern that Kanye West was once again spiraling out of control, Kim Kardashian West shared her most risqué photograph yet as part of her new fragrance campaign.

Kardashian West, 37, spent most of Tuesday posting a series of suggestive nude images to tease her latest scent, KKW Body, despite the drama surrounding her rapper partner.

The reality star’s social media sharing spree culminated with her posting a full-frontal nude picture of herself. In the behind-the-scenes photograph, the mom of three was covered in grey plaster but that was not enough to cover her nether region or her nipples, so she was forced to blur out her private parts.

“We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the revealing image.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The plaster-covered nude image was part of the fragrance project which is the brainchild of controversial artist Vanessa Beecroft.

Beecroft – who has been criticized for her ideas about race – was formerly on the rapper’s regular payroll as his creative collaborator.

The performance artist, who consulted on West’s Yeezy fashion shows and his May 2014 wedding to Kardashian, once said in an interview with The Cut she felt entitled to identify as African-American because of her work with West.

“There is Vanessa Beecroft as a European white female, and then there is Vanessa Beecroft as Kanye, an African-American male,” she said in 2016.

“I even did a DNA test thinking maybe I am black? I actually wasn’t. I was kind of disappointed, and I don’t want to believe it. I want to do it again, because when I work with Africans or African-Americans, I feel that I am autobiographical. If I don’t call myself white, maybe I am not.”

Vanessa Beecroft and Kanye West Pier Marco Tacca/Getty; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Promotes Her Upcoming KKW Body Launch with Racy Topless Photo

However, Beecroft was fired by the KKW Beauty mogul after an eight-year partnership Beecroft said during the same interview.

Her firing came after West tweeted he was in $53 million in debt in February 2016. It was later that same year that West was hospitalized for exhaustion after months of unusual behavior from the rapper.

As Kardashian West posted the nude she created as part of her work with Beecroft on Tuesday, it emerged that many in West’s inner circle fear history may be repeating itself with the rapper’s mental health.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

According to multiple sources, West has cut off contact with multiple people including his managers, lawyers and closest friends — and he’s also had multiple arguments with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too. Everyone is really, really worried,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE on Tuesday.

RELATED: Kanye West ‘Seems to Be on the Edge’ and ‘Is Very Hard to Deal with Right Now’: Sources

Meanwhile, another insider said that Kanye’s behavior is “very hard to deal with” and “he’s all over the place,” adding, “If you can’t be part of his creative genius, he’ll cut you loose. That’s what he says.”

A separate source close to the situation echoed similar sentiments.

“Everyone is super, super worried,” the source said. “He just looks at you with a void. It’s like he’s mute and can’t talk and he just stares at you. The way he says things with such affirmation, he genuinely believes he’s God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own.”