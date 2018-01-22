Kim Kardashian Hasn't Gone Back to Brunette Yet, Despite One Fan's Keen Observation

Kim Kardashian is still living the blonde life.

Even though the new #momofthree has admitted that her icy platinum blonde hair is super “high maintenance” (she spends 13+ hours with her hairstylist Chris Appleton touching up her roots!), Kardashian hasn’t gone back to her natural dark brunette color just yet.

One fan with a keen eye for detail thought the star had actually made the big change back, when Kardashian posted a video of herself baking blueberry muffins on Snapchat and it appeared her hair looked a bit darker from her reflection at the back of the oven.

KIM made blueberry muffins in time for the new episode of @KUWTK Everyone take one & go over to E! to watch the new episode now!! pic.twitter.com/RuCQIYAGrT — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) January 22, 2018

“I think she’s back to brunette… peep her reflection,” the fan tweeted.

I think she’s back to brunette 😩 peep her reflection 😂👀 — Markis Regalado (@markisregalado) January 22, 2018

But Kardashian quickly shut down the rumor and clarified the reason why her hair looked a bit darker in the reflection.

“No it’s just wet and slicked back but good observation lol,” the star tweeted back to the fan.

No it’s just wet and slicked back but good observation lol https://t.co/A2mQf3X99g — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

Although Kardashian hasn’t gone back to brunette just yet, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her make the switch sometime soon. Towards the end of 2017, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a throwback Instagram photo of herself as a brunette, asking fans “Dark hair for the new year?”

Dark hair for the new year? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:15am PST

Just last week, Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Chicago West, via surrogate (after experiencing significant health challenges during her pregnancies with daughter North, 4½, and son Saint, 2) and shared the exciting news with fans via her website and app by proclaiming, “She’s here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”