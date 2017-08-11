Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie Shoplifted Revlon Lipstick Together When They Were 11

With a new sold-out beauty line on the market, Kim Kardashian West has proven her beauty icon status. But the star has been obsessed with makeup since long before she spent her days in front of a camera — so much so that when she really wanted a specific lipstick shade, she used a five-finger discount in order to get it.

“I’ve always been really interested in beauty,” Kardashian shares in a post on her website. “It definitely began with my mom and MJ—they always took such amazing care of their skin and wanted to look their best. For me, creating KKW Beauty was a natural evolution—makeup has been a huge part of my life since I was a little girl.”

It all started with her and Kourtney exploring their mom Kris Jenner’s vanity, says Kardashian.

“My first memory with makeup was when Kourtney and I would get into all of my mom’s makeup,” she says. “We would try everything, but we were so obsessed with concealer and foundation for some reason. We would put it everywhere—literally, all over our faces.”

But when concealer and foundation weren’t enough, Kardashian and her friend Nicole Richie sought out new ways to paint their faces.

“When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass! I can’t remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn’t much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.”

It’s safe to say she’s come a long way since her shoplifting days. Now, she’s a beauty expert in her own right, with her own KKW Beauty line and the skills to apply her own makeup. But back when she was a teenager, she needed to bring in the big guns in order to learn how to master her look.

“One year, for Christmas, my dad got Kourtney and me a makeup class with Joe Blasco,” she explains. “I was around 14 at the time, so I was just learning how to do my makeup. I have no idea where it is now, but we made a videotape from the class and would replay it to practice applying our makeup. Looking back, that class really influenced the glam that I gravitate toward today.”

If only Kylie could have see her then.

