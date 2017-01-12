Kim Kardashian Wears Super Minimal Wedding Ring While Flying to Dubai

Once upon a time, no one could have ever even imagined putting the words “Kim Kardashian” and “low-key” in the same sentence, let alone actually using it as an adjective to describe the reality star. But since her robbery, the one-woman social media phenomenon whose trademarks were formerly hundreds of carats in diamonds and barely there fashions has turned over a new, extremely dressed-down leaf, ditching her chainmail and latex dresses in favor of baggy t-shirts, sweatpants, and very natural, no contour makeup. So it should go without saying that when wearing a ring in place of her stolen 20-carat diamond from husband Kanye West, Kim 2.0 chose something remarkably understated and dainty.

This week, the Selfish author is making her first trip overseas since her traumatic Paris robbery, flying to Dubai with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic where he will teach one of his Master Classes to beauty devotees, using his most famous client, muse, and contour pioneer as a model to demonstrate all of his signature techniques. To board the 16-hour flight, Kim looked appropriately comfortable, wearing a semi-sheer black henley under a Yeezy x Adidas Calabasas-branded track suit and pants, some lace-up suede booties, her favorite Rick Owens Shield sunglasses, and her new go-to accessory, a lip ring that may or may not be faux.

The reality star also took the opportunity to debut what looks to be a new wedding ring, which is in stark contrast to her former enormous $3.5 million diamond on an Adidas-branded band. In place of the rock that rivaled Beyoncé’s engagement ring, Kim has opted for a simple, thin, diamond-encrusted band, with her only other additional jewelry being a small gold pinky ring. So if you needed any further definitive proof that Kim is a totally changed woman, look no further than this multimillionaire’s left hand ring finger.

What do you think of Kim’s new wedding ring? Do you prefer her modest new look or the super flashy mega-carat diamond? Sound off below!