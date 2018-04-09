Kim Kardashian West ditched her go-to pedicure for her tropical getaway with Kourtney Kardashian in Turks and Caicos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has become known for her love of neutral nail polish in beige hues like OPI’s Samoan Sand and Essie’s Sandy Beach (two of her longtime favorites). “For every day, I keep my nails shorter and painted with a neutral color. I prefer to keep it low maintenance,” Kardashian West, 37, previously wrote on her website and app.

But the beauty mogul is taking a break from the norm, and bringing back the neon trend for the trip.

“Neon nails for vacay!!!” Kardashian West captioned a photo of her highlighter-yellow toes as she relaxed in the sand on the beach.

She also took a quick break from soaking in the sun to snap a selfie of her toned abs and 24-inch waist in a red Chanel string bikini.

Even though Kardashian West tried out neon nails, which she once called a “pretty crazy trend,” the rest off her look was true to form.

“My favorite [nail] shape these days is square,” she wrote on her app and website. “I like to file my nails myself, even when I get my nails done by someone else. I like the process to be quick and easy.”

She’s also “very particular about having her cuticles cut short,” so Kardashian West always makes sure to carry around a cuticle clipper in her bag wherever she goes.

Are you ready to bring back highlighter nails for summer just like Kardashian West? Shop our favorite formulas below.

