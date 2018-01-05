New year, same ol’ naked Kim Kardashian.

In order to round out the first week of 2018, the soon-to-be mother-of-three just shared a nearly nude photo of herself — and dressed in nothing but a white thong, it may just be one of her most naked shots ever.

“Rise & Grind,” Kardashian captioned the photo, which captures the 37-year-old star laying on her side on a bed, with her hand covering her chest, her legs tucked up, her thong revealing her bare butt, and her long brown hair strewn across the pillow.

And judging by the fact that Kardashian’s hair has been short and bright blonde for the past few months, this photo may have been taking a few months back, during her long, waist-length Cher hair days.

But regardless of when the photo was taken, everyone — including commenters and her family — is taking notice. The star’s pregnant sister, Khloé Kardashian, commented on the shot, “Now you’re showing off!!” and added a few tornado emojis in a separate comment.

Of course, the shot comes as no surprise, as Kardashian has always been open about sharing her body on Instagram — and in print. Aside from Selfish, her book of selfies, which includes NSFW photos of the star, she posted a shot of herself climbing a tree in her birthday suit, “broke the internet” with her bare butt back in 2014, and there was of course the time she posted a totally nude mirror selfie, just blacking out her chest, to name a few.

It’s nice to know that the more things change, the more they stay the same.