Kim Kardashian Wears a $5,000 Cash-Shaped Crystal Clutch and Stocking Heels First Worn by Kendall Jenner

Since Kim Kardashian confirmed she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate and news surfaced that her two sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also expecting, Kim’s provided us with no shortage of figure-flaunting outfits — from sporting a sheer Gucci bra to buy a pack of Haribo gummy bears at a gas station to showing off her flat abs in a sports bra and sweats while out in L.A.

We’ve seen the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star start plenty of trends over the years that mere mortals might not think to attempt – and she did it again this weekend when Kim was spotted with sisters Kourtney and Khloé out in San Francisco wearing quite the eye-catching look.

The new platinum blonde star stepped out wearing a plunging cleavage-revealing black blazer mini dress (a look she’s sported many times before) with a nearly $5,000 Alexander Wang x Judith Leiber crystal-covered “money roll” clutch, plus Alexander Wang stocking-boot-heels (no, Kim didn’t invent a way to walk in heels without straps – it’s all one piece, as seen below).

Kim must have spotted the pair at Alexander Wang’s Spring Summer 2018 show at New York Fashion Week that she attended with momager Kris Jenner — she snagged the sandals fresh off the runway after seeing them modeled by sister Kendall Jenner.

At the Wang show, Kim wore a pretty similar black Alexander Wang blazer dress (minus the stocking-heels hybrid) to the one she wore this weekend. During NYFW, the star made the rounds at shows of her favorite designers including Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood, hours after PEOPLE got confirmation that Kim is officially expecting her third child via surrogate.

Kim kept mum about news of her surrogate’s pregnancy until three weeks later, when the KKW Beauty mogul finally confirmed her exciting baby news in a supertease for season 14 of KUWTK.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ ” Kim asked Khloé in the clip. “Pregnant, or the person’s pregnant,” Khloé responded. “We’re having a baby!” Kim revealed.

This pregnancy’s been a long time coming. Last April, the 36-year-old revealed that doctors had advised her that she wouldn’t be able to carry any more children after two difficult pregnancies. (She suffered from placenta accreta during both of her earlier pregnancies.)

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

“The entire family is over the moon,” the source added. “Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.”

What do you think about Kim’s covered up look? Sound off in the comments below.