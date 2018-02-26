Kim Kardashian Is Already Modeling Yeezy Season 7 While Showing Off Her New Pink Hair in Tokyo

While Kanye West‘s Yeezy season 6 ad campaign is being broadcasted on Times Square billboards and throughout the Herald Square subway station in New York City, Kim Kardashian West is already focused on modeling pieces from her husband’s next Yeezy collection.

Just one day after ditching her icy blonde hair and going pink, Kardashian West landed at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and pregnant Khloé Kardashian, wearing new pieces from Yeezy Season 7, a look that was also styled by fashion tastemaker Carine Roitfeld, who collaborated on the season 6 lookbook with Kim.

The 38-year-old KKW Beauty mogul’s airport style included a white quarter zip sweatshirt under an oversize olive coat, dark gray sweats tucked into snakeskin boots and a camouflage Louis Vuitton carry on.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

For West’s Yeezy season 6 campaign, the designer shot multiple models (including Paris Hilton!) dressed exactly like his wife in Yeezy outfits she had previously modeled months before.

The models blew up social media with the campaign shots, and last week, the ads were displayed on billboards in Times Square and the 34th Street subway station in N.Y.C.

#yeezyseason6 A post shared by The Wests (@thewests_kkw) on Feb 25, 2018 at 5:21am PST

Fans immediately started posting the Yeezy subway takeover on social media, which featured the campaign shots everywhere from the turnstiles to the station walls.

RELATED PHOTOS: See Every Eerily Accurate Kim Kardashian Clone (Including Paris Hilton!) for Yeezy Season 6

West also made sure to hand select particular comments fans left on the original Instagram posts, and the lucky few that were chosen could not have been happier.

“I love it!! I love Kanye and Kim. ❤ I’m all for it. 🙌🏾🏁 Wish I could really be a part of it some way, that would be an honor,” one Instagram user, @uptowntim, whose comment was featured on one subway ad, told PeopleStyle.

@mellebanks, another fan whose comment was included, told us, “Bible? Omg I have two words: I DIE‼😂 I love her [Kim Kardashian] so much. Sadly, I couldn’t participate in the Yeezy SZN 6 Kimmy clone promo, but this alone makes me feel a part… This just made my Friday. I love my Kardashians. 😩”

And some fans didn’t even realize their comment had been selected to be featured in the campaign.

“Omg! I didn’t even notice! I feel excited!” @ashleylanee_ told us.