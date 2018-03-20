Kim Kardashian West won’t be slowing down her Yeezy fashion parade anytime soon.

Since Yeezy season 1 first hit the runway in 2015, Kardashian West has been the ultimate cheerleader for her rapper-turned-designer husband Kanye West by wearing pieces from his new collections almost exclusively for the past few months. When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, jetted off to Tokyo with her sisters before pregnant Khloé Kardashian gives birth, she teased tons of new pieces from West’s Yeezy x 2XU collaboration. But now that’s she’s returned home to the Calabasas, Kardashian West is sporting unreleased pieces from the Yeezy season 7 collection.

BAHE/BACKGRID

During a rare sighting out together in Calabasas, Kardashian West and her husband headed to the recording studio with the mom-of-three dressed in brand new Yeezy pieces from top to bottom. Kardashian West showed off her 24-inch waistline in a tight gray crop top, high-rise skin-tight biker shorts (one of her favorite styles at the moment!), an oversize orange jacket, large tinted sunglasses and thong sandals. Meanwhile, West kept it casual in a plaid button up, black jeans and crisp white sneakers.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The rapper and designer, 40, dyed a section of his hair pink after his wife experimented with the same bold shade a few weeks ago.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After nearly six months of rocking an icy blonde platinum hue — which Kardashian West admitted required a ton of upkeep — the star said she was “over” the color and decided there was no better time to try the bright pink color before going back to brunette.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Your Comprehensive Guide to Every Swimsuit the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn Over the Years

“Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink,” Kardashian West revealed in a blog post on her website, kimkardashianwest.com not long after making the daring color change. “Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it. Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!”

Jerritt Clark/Getty

And even though her husband is partial to Kardashian West’s blonde hair, he and their daughter North West instantly fell in love with the look — even though it only lasted for two weeks!

“North absolutely loves it,” she shared. “She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up.”