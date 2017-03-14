You would be hard-pressed to find someone who’d dub Kim Kardashian a minimalist. After all, this is the woman who unleashed a complicated 20-step contouring and skincare routine unto the world, will step out with a peroxide blonde lob one week and pierced nails and Cher hair the next, and loves nothing more than developing new ways to wear everything sheer, latex, and unitard. But it seems all of those sartorial complications are a thing of the past and the reality star has turned over a new, understand leaf as she proved with her latest austere all black outfit.

Stepping out for a date night with her husband Kanye West at a local movie theater in Los Angeles, Kim kept her look very relaxed – well, as relaxed as a woman whose every waking moment is documented can be. The Selfish author wore a plain black, curve-hugging turtleneck mini dress with a glossy black puffer jacket that came down just to the hem of her dress, paired with her most beloved pair of lace-up black booties and her long waist-length hair pulled back into a low ponytail with a center part.

But just because she’s going low-key with her look doesn’t mean Kim can’t still find a way to plug one of the family’s many business ventures. In fact, this entire black outfit may have just all been a marketing ploy, a simple backdrop to showcase her gold pendant necklace, which happens to be one of West’s own designs from this fourth Yeezy collection, made in collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler. You know it’s true love when your girl not only rocks your chain, but helps sell it to the masses.

