Kim Kardashian Sizzles in White Gown for First Met Gala Appearance without Husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have become one of the couples to watch at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Annual Costume Institute Gala, but this year, Kim has proven she’s a bona fide fashion star all on her own: She hit the 2017 Met Gala red carpet for the first time without Kanye at her side.

Kim followed her current “less is more” method of dressing, stepping out in a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture slip dress featuring a corseted waist. She also skipped the diamonds, after recently telling Ellen DeGeneres she doesn’t ever know if she can wear real jewelry again since her harrowing Paris robbery experience.

As for Kanye, a source told people he stayed back in L.A. with the couple’s two children, North, 3, and Saint, 1.

“Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo,” the insider added.

A second source told PEOPLE: “It had nothing to do with the Met Gala. It was more about the stress and pressure of a big red carpet. He just wasn’t quite there yet.”

This is Kim’s fifth time at the Met Gala, attending consecutively since 2013 when she made her debut alongside Kanye in the meme-igniting floral Givenchy gown which featured built-in gloves (North was born one month later!).

In 2014, she went in a more classic direction in a strapless, belted, blue Lanvin design that still showed some skin thanks to a thigh-high slit.

In 2015, she turned to her fashion icon Cher for inspiration, modeling her sheer “naked” Roberto Cavalli gown off Cher’s see-through, feather-and-crystal embellished Bob Mackie gown worn to the first ever Met Gala in 1974.

“Tonight’s inspiration! Cher at the 1st ever Met Gala,” Kim wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “I just met her and told her this photo was my inspiration for my dress tonight! She is so beautiful! So happy I met her!!”

And last year, she gave off total glam robot vibes, in her silver futuristic armor gown designed by her close friend, Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

“I kind of wanted a silver theme. I felt everyone was gonna go with that. I still really wanted to do it,” she said on the red carpet. “I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye especially. I wanted to be a blingy sexy robot…North said, ‘Mommy I need that dress.’ I said, ‘As soon as I get home you can have it. You can wear it to prom.'”

