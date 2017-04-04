Kim Kardashian Is Back and Better Than - Wait, We Mean, The Same As - Ever

Over the past few years, Kim Kardashian‘s style M.O. seems to have centered around the idea that the tighter and more see-through an ensemble, the better. After all, this is the woman who posts nude selfies when she has nothing to wear and brought us a parade of barely-there outfits she simply dubbed “sheer nipple vibes.” But for a few months after she came out of post-robbery hiding, it seemed that she’d adopted a whole new style, preferring baggy sweatpants and giant coats to her usual corsetry. But it seems like all of that is about to change once again, as her latest outfit proves mesh and demure dressing are not mutually exclusive…well, if you’re a Kardashian, that is.

On Saturday night, Kim joined her husband Kanye West for dinner at a Brentwood restaurant, wearing an ensemble that perfectly walked that extremely fine line between sexy and sedate. The selfie queen wore one of the mesh bodysuits her sister Kendall has been loving so much (without anything underneath, naturally) paired with a strategically placed leather trench coat, frayed black Bermuda shorts, and her treasured lucite heels. She kept her beauty look minimal with low-key makeup and her newly lobbed hair pulled back into a low ponytail, accessorizing with only a Yeezy x Jacob & Co. pendant necklace.

It’s a familiar look to any of those who followed Kim’s style in 2016, which consisted of a lot of latex, leather, and fishnet (plus an unlimited number of knee-length shorts), and it further marks a return to “form” for the star; after all, this weekend she also attended her first red carpet since her robbery in another Kim Klassic, a long-sleeved sheer white gown with strategic embellishments. (It now appears the entire Givenchy couture archive is at the reality star’s disposal.)

But it’s not just her apparel that’s signaling Kim is making a true return to Peak Kim – she’s got some things in the works that indicate she’s ready to break the internet once again.

She also shared a moody video teasing a mysterious new shoot she did with Pat McGrath on behalf of the makeup artist’s new product Dark Star 006, the full version of which will air tonight on E! News and feature original music by Kanye. And if there’s one thing we know about the KarJenners beyond a shadow of a doubt, there’s nothing they love more than a top secret project.

It wouldn’t truly be a Kim K revival, however, without the release of some fresh Kimoji products for the endlessly thirsty masses. Though it would seem she’s already branded every possible item imaginable with peach emojis, Range Rovers, and her own ugly-crying visage, it seems the tech entrepreneur might still have a few more tricks up her sleeve after all. Only time, more merch drops, and her continued innovative uses of mesh apparel will tell.

What do you think of Kim’s latest look? What do you think her secret project and new Kimoji merch will be? Sound off below!