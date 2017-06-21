Kim Kardashian’s New Makeup Line Sold Out (and Made Her $14 Million) in 3 Hours

Kim Kardashian West’s latest project brought in millions in just minutes Wednesday when her new beauty line launched.

Not to be outdone by her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian launched her own make-up line Wednesday at noon. Just minutes after the kits went on sale, Kardashian announced the medium and light shades of the products were already sold out. All 300,000 kits are expected to sell out in less than an hour, bringing in an estimated $14.4 million.

Her new make-up line includes $48 Crème Contour and Highlight Kits, which can be used to achieve the contour look the Kardashian clan frequently sports. The kits come in four different shades and include a contour pen, a highlight pen and a double-ended blending brush.

Just minutes after the kits went on sale, Kardashian announced the medium shade of the products were already sold out.

OMG Medium has sold out! I can't believe it! In just a few minutes! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2017

The speedy sellout of KKW Beauty echoes those of Jenner’s, whose cosmetics line Kyle Cosmetics regularly sells out of its new products in just minutes. Before Kardashian launched her own line, she and Jenner collaborated on KKW x Kylie Lip Kits, which retailed for $45. The 300,000 products were sold out in minutes, generating $13.5 million in sales, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Kardashian, the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has a number of successful products in her business empire. Kardashian’s mobile app, Kimoji, costs $1.99, and her subscription-based personal app costs $2.99. She is also an executive producer on her family’s long-running Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show, and she and her husband, Kanye West, recently launched a children’s clothing line.

In the last year, Kardashian earned $45.5 million — ranking 47th on Forbes‘s list of the 100 highest-earning celebrities.

It is unclear if Kardashian will follow her cosmetics millionaire sister by adding other products to her line.

This article originally appeared on Time.com