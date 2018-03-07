Madonna and Kim Kardashian Are Now Best Beauty Buds: What We Know So Far About a Possible Collab

Kim Kardashian West and Madonna own two of the most successful celebrity beauty lines in the business — KKW Beauty and MDNA — which both launched last year. And the stars’ relationship goes far beyond being beauty buds.

On Tuesday night, Kardashian and Madonna talked all things beauty during an intimate event moderated by Kandee Johnson at Los Angeles’ YouTube Space, where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she actually used to live next door to the “Material Girl” growing up.

“Yeah we were just reminiscing about this earlier. [Madonna], at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up,” Kardashian said during the conversation. “So Kourtney and I would walk — our parents were good friends with her manager — so we’d walk their dog after school. So every day we would go over and we would see Madonna. Like, we were shaking!”

Kardashian, 37, visited Madonna so often, the singer even gave the star and her sister some bracelets right off her wrists.

“I remember so vividly her coming in one day in ripped jeans and a white t-shirt and these combat boots and she had dark short hair and this leather jacket and she just walked in and she was like, ‘You know what, girls? I’m over these bracelets,'” Kardashian said. “And she took off her bracelets and gave us these black rubber bracelets.”

“She gave us all of these neon bracelets and was like, ‘Wait I’ll be right back,’ and gave us this whole shoe box of all of this neon jewelry and earrings,” Kardashian continued.



Even though the special accessory made the Kardashian sisters the coolest girls in school (“All of our friends were like, ‘Yeah right,’ [when we said] Madonna gave them to us!”) the pop star, 59, wishes she hadn’t let go of them.

“I was so stupid, by the way. They don’t make those bracelets anymore!” she said. “I’ll find them, I’ll find them,” Kardashian assured her.

During the private event, the two beauty loving stars shared their secrets behind their ageless complexions, but also admitted they don’t always #wakeuplikethis.

“Well I sleep on my face and wake up with puffy eyes,” Madonna admitted. “Yes, so when I wake up, my eyes look like small planets!”

Her secret to de-puffing her tired under eyes after a late night out? “I made these eye masks that are filled with eye serum. I put them in the freezer and put them under my eyes,” she said. “Sometimes I use cryo sticks and I sip lemon water.”

Kardashian also spilled details about what’s to come from her makeup line, KKW Beauty.

“Next I have a collab with my makeup artist of 10 years, Mario Dedivanovic. We have a really cute collection coming out. Something that we’ve worked on for a long time. Then I have concealers, I have a new fragrance coming out that I’m so excited about, just a lot of fun stuff,” she said.

Besides that, Kardashian, who co-executive produces the new Lifetime beauty competition series Glam Masters, revealed the major grand prize the winner of the show is getting: a KKW Beauty makeup collaboration of their dreams with the star.

“[It can be] whatever they want. I love to have a hand on the packaging and then I will obviously test all of the formulas,” Kardashian explained.

“Tomorrow we get a formula submission and I’m going to send it to the winner. They get to pick whatever and it’s completely their collection and what they want,” she said. “It has to have an overall KKW Beauty feel, just simple and clean packaging-wise. That’s really exciting that it’s going to be something really different for KKW Beauty.”