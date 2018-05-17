Kim Kardashian West put in plenty of hard work to ensure she looked her best on the Met Gala red carpet.

Before hitting the red carpet in her liquid gold chainmail Atelier Versace gown featuring crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip, Kardashian West, 37, went on the 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse to prepare.

“I was actually really nervous about wearing the dress because I did a cleanse a couple of weeks before and lost 6 or 7 pounds. At the final fitting, I was worried it wouldn’t fit. When I tried it on, though, it fit like a glove. It was perfection!” Kardashian West said on her website and app.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented her progress on social media too and revealed she lost a few pounds less than a week after starting the cleanse.

“Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs. down,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media.

Kardashian West also turned to Versace for her Met Gala after party look, which she says was a vintage piece modeled by Helena Christensen from 1992.

“I found the exact piece that Helena Christensen wore on the runway in a 1992 Versace show. It was bondage-inspired, so the top was cutout leather with gold detail and the bottom was a minidress,” the star said. “Since this was right after the Met Gala, I kept the bronzy glam Mario had done on me, but decided to go a little edgier with the outfit. It was a dream come true to re-create this vibe.”

Then, that same week, Kardashian West wore yet another Versace gown (this one inspired by a 1995 creation) to attend the Business of Fashion dinner with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“I wore a custom Versace gown that replicated a look from the Spring/Summer 1995 Versace show. The top was a corset and there was a thigh-high slit,” Kardashian West said.

She continued, “I accessorized with two Versace barrettes in my hair. It was one of my all-time favorite looks and I feel so lucky that it was remade for me!”