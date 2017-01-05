Steal Kim Kardashian’s New Favorite Accessory with These Faux Lip Rings

Kim Kardashian West is slowly returning to the spotlight, and she’s been stepping out in a very low-key style. Three months after her harrowing Paris robbery, the 36-year-old star is once again posting on her social media channels, revealing intimate family photos and what appears to be a more casual wardrobe, from ripped jeans to sweatshirts to t-shirt dresses. She did, however, introduce a new diamond accessory into her rotation — an edgy lip ring.

Curious to try the trend? We found three styles you might want to consider adding to your jewelry box in 2017.

You can now swipe Kim’s style for under $5.

Buy It! Forever 21 Rhinestone Faux Lip Ring, $3.90; forever21.com

If you’re not about the bling, a simple metallic style is a easy way to try out the trend.

Buy It! Metal Fake Lip Ring, $14 Topshop.com



If you want to go full-on Kim, then it will cost you. This diamond-and-gold style is a favorite among celebrities, including Hannah Davis who wore it to the American Music Awards.

Buy It!, Established Jewelry single lip ring, $735; establishedjewelry.com

Are you a fan of Kim’s faux lip ring? Do you want to steal her style? Share below!