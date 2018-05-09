Kim Kardashian Has a Glamorous Family Night Out With Kendall, Kylie and Mom Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian West might have had a big night at the Met Gala on Monday but she was not about to take some time to rest and miss the chance to attend another event with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The threesome, accompanied by momager Kris Jenner, attended the Business of Fashion dinner on Tuesday night at the Chinese Tuxedo in New York City.

Kardashian West, 37, wore an eye-catching yellow vintage Versace corset dress with a thigh-high slit and straight black hair.

Kim Kardashian West in Versace Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West

Younger sister and new mom, Kylie, wore a multi-patterned dress by Celine, while supermodel Kendall wore a white dress suit.

Their mother, 62, wore a short little black dress, black fishnet stockings and diamond necklace.

Kardashian West shared a picture of herself with her mom and sisters inside the party and captioned it simply, ‘The fam.’

Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner alongside Kim Kardashian West

Padma Lakshmi, Lala Anthony and Kim Kardashian West

Kardashian West seemed to have a good time alongside Padma Lakshmi and actress Lala Anthony.

She shared photos of herself and Anthony, tweeting, “We go together like ketchup and mustard.”

The event comes just one day after the mother of three turned heads in a gold bejeweled Versace dress – continuing her streak of wearing designs from the Italian design house.

We go together like ketchup and mustard 😂💋✨🔥 @lala pic.twitter.com/2VrfkOjiMA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2018

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars all attended the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night. While the three sisters didn’t pose together for photographers, they united inside New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art where “they struck poses against the gorgeous walls of the French Wrightsman galleries” in a video shared to Vogue’s Instagram page.

Kendall, 22, rocked an off-the-shoulder ruched couture top with sheer elbow-length gloves and matching “long train” couture pants designed for her by a close friend, Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh.

The model was “reminiscent of an angelic cloud sought to signify Roman Catholicism in renaissance art – embodying purity and delicacy of a modern angel,” according to the release sent by the brand.

Meanwhile, Kylie, 20, made her post-baby return to the red carpet just three-months after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster.

Attending alongside boyfriend Travis Scott, she wore a head-turning strapless black Alexander Wang gown with a stomach cut-out, mirrored sunglasses and Chopard diamond earrings.

“We were all so nerve-wracked because it was such a big moment, but she killed it,” makeup artist Ariel Tejada told PeopleStyle.

“It’s refreshing for somebody to walk onto a carpet looking refreshed and glowing and just ready to take on the event.”