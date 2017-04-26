Kim Kardashian Is Taking that ‘Twin Sissy’ Thing Very Seriously, Matching With All Four of Her Sisters

Kim Kardashian West has always loved to be one-of-a-kind, whether that’s by breaking the Internet as only she can or wearing a pair of white lace bike shorts as a full outfit. But lately we’ve been noticing the star has been preferring to keep it all in the family – stylewise, anyway. Though she’s come a long way from the days of being in a Fashion Faceoff with everyone in Hollywood, within the past few weeks, we’ve noticed her tendency to twin with her sisters. And we can’t let such a milestone go unnoticed.

First up, her little mini-me, Kylie Jenner. For years, Kylie emulated Kim’s style, from the belfie-taking to the Cher hair to the heavily contoured pout. But within the past few weeks, Kim’s been returning the favor. First, she collaborated with her cosmetics mogul sis on a set of KKW nude shades for Kylie Cosmetics, then took the compliment a step further by posing for photos dressed and made up identically. “So much fun shooting with my little twin sissy!” she wrote on her app of the photoshoot Tuesday. That night, she proved how committed to the twin thing she was, hitting up a party during sister Kourtney’s long week of birthday celebrations wearing the olive Nili Lotan short cami dress Kylie’s been spotted out in. While the $545 price tag means the entrepreneurial pair certainly could afford to each have their own, the Kardashian/Jenner crew is known to borrow from each others’ closets, and we like thinking Kim yanked this out of Kylie’s enviable walk-in when her little sis wasn’t looking.

Kylie wasn’t the only Jenner influencing Kim’s style on the Week of Kourtney. Kim shared a shot on Snapchat of a slinky silver dress from one of the many festivities, which definitely had shades of Kendall’s slinky, silver, Paris Hilton-inspired 21st birthday dress.

When she’s not wearing her preferred bike shorts style, she’s copping Khloé’s currently go-to denim Bermuda short style, which you can now buy from Khloé’s Good American line (although hopefully Kim’s getting hers for free – otherwise, what are sisters for?).

And even on a whole week dedicated to her big sis Kourt, Kim paid her own kind of tribute, wearing her sister’s top bikini picks from spaghetti-strap pink two-pieces to high-waist black thongs, because no sister getaway is complete without matching moments on snapchat.

