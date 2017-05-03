Two days post the biggest night in fashion, it seems that all of the excitement from the Met Gala’s extravagant red carpet is finally starting to wind down and life is once again beginning to return to normal. Now that the industry’s version of A-list prom has been photographed, documented, and gossiped over ad infinitum, the couture can be packed away, the pink eyeshadow can be wiped off, selfies and snapchats can once again be posted with abandon, and most importantly, if you’re Kim Kardashian, it’s time to break your “flu diet” with a big slice of New York-style pizza.

After very publicly documenting her post-baby fitness journey, whittling down her waist thanks to a whole lot of intense early morning training sessions, strict adherence to the no-carb Atkins diet, and a pre-Gala bout of flu which she called an “amazing diet”, the mobile mogul decided to indulge, commemorating all of the hard work she’s put in to looking so picture perfect with a slice of the Big Apple’s signature dish. She shared a shot of herself on Tuesday evening relaxing on her hotel room’s white sofa, still dressed in her Vivienne Westwood gown, phone in one hand and ‘za in the other.

But as anyone even remotely familiar with the world’s premiere reality TV family knows, it wouldn’t truly be a party without a little photo shoot and the social media content to prove it.

our after party A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

While their sister Kendall was out at 1Oak with her new rumored beau and the queen of the evening, Rihanna, Kim and Kylie headed back to their hotel to pose for some sibling selfies.

AFTER MET A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

In the images, posted by both the Selfish author and her youngest sister featuring the same retro filter, Kylie has already changed out of her glittering Versace gown into a black crop top and leggings, mugging for the camera and hugging Kim with their many iPhones sprawled across the bed before them. All we have to say is thank god Kim didn’t accidentally spill any sauce on her pristine couture nightgown or this whole shoot would have been ruined in an instant.

