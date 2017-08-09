Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are arguably the most famous members of the KarJenner clan — for better or for worse. Case in point, Jenner’s 18-month-old cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, is worth $420 million and is already on the road to become a $1 billion brand. And Kardashian followed suit shortly after, launching her own eponymous line which reportedly made her $14.4 million after the initial launch of her KKW Beauty Creme Contour Kits.

The sister’s unparalleled success has inevitably made them two of the most-followed celebrities in the world, with fans willing to do nearly anything to meet, look and act like Kardashian and Jenner. And fans quickly realized transforming themselves to look like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars wasn’t that hard, considering they share almost every outfit they wear on social media and post their beauty routines on Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube and their respective apps.

Plenty of KarJenner superfans have contoured their faces and piled on makeup to look like the famous family, but two sisters who are currently going viral on Instagram took it to an all-new level.

Sonia and Fzya Ali, two makeup artist and beauty bloggers from Dubai, have over 600,000 followers on their shared Instagram account that documents photo after photo that will make you question whether you’re looking at the KarJenner siblings, or just their mind-boggling doppelgängers.

Although Sonia and Fyza look pretty similar to the Kardashian and Jenner without makeup, it doesn’t look like their look-a-like shots happened on accident.

The girls pose almost exactly like we’ve seen Kardashian and Jenner pose plenty of times in the past, plus each wear their hair, makeup and outfits just like the stars. In fact, the feeling of déjà vu is all over their account, from their love of Adidas sweats and oversized rectangular black sunglasses, to their total mastery of the art of taking sensual selfies.

The Ali sisters have even gone so far as to hire a professional photographer to snap paparazzi-like pics while they’re out and about in L.A.

Once you start scrolling through Sonia and Fyza’s Instagram and really see the uncanny resemblance, you won’t be able to stop. Whether you think it’s creepy, cool or a little bit of both, Sonia and Fyza most certainly pulled off their Kim and Kylie transformation.

Do you think these sisters look exactly like Kim and Kylie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.