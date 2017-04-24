Kim Kardashian West is ready to help her little sister Kylie Jenner expand her cosmetics empire.

Soon after announcing the KKW x Kylie lip kit collection, Kylie Cosmetics shared an Instagram video of Kardashian explaining the inspiration behind the limited-edition, four-piece nude liquid lipstick collection.

“My makeup looks definitely put me in a mood, definitely give me different personalities,” she shares in the video. “I wanted to do all nude shades because that’s really all that I wear. So I have so many different shades of nudes that I wear, so I just wanted to, you know, bring them into our collection.”

Only Nudes! #kkwXkylie A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

And it wasn’t only Kardashian’s idea to go nude. Jenner shared a Snapchat preview of the launch, which will be available on Tuesday, April 25th at 3pm PST, explaining that the shade direction was only natural. “Wouldn’t be a Kim Collab without 4 nudes,” she wrote.

🎀 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

Jenner also revealed previews of the shades, ranging from a dusty rose to a brownish-nude, which feature a brand new cream-based formula.

Créme #KKW A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

