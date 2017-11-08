The world’s been sitting at the edge of their seats for the past two months waiting for Kim Kardashian’s latest addition to her beauty empire to drop after she first teased an upcoming gardenia fragrance launch by posting a puzzling photo of orchids. Since then, Kardashian’s given us little sneak peeks of the exciting launch on Instagram (including a confirmation that the scent would in fact, be gardenia, despite the orchid photo) and now, the hype’s greater than ever with her (three!) KKW Fragrances launching in just one week.

Behind the scenes at the KKW Fragrance shoot with @KimKardashian and Mert & Marcus pic.twitter.com/oGYSMiiSPa — KKW FRAGRANCE (@KKWFRAGRANCE) November 6, 2017

Most recently, Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes video on her website that gives us a look into her campaign photoshoot for the new crystal-inspired fragrances.

“Shooting the campaign video with Mert and Marcus for my new KKW Fragrance was incredible! I have been working on this project for such a long time and to be able to finally share it with everyone is such a rewarding feeling! My three fragrances, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud, will be available on November 15 on KKWFragrance.com,” Kardashian said on her website.

For the photo shoot, Kardashian kept everything super natural wearing a series of off-the-shoulder dresses, barely-there makeup and textured hair. One shot showed a table covered with delicate jewelry, including long pendant necklaces with crystals (an ode to her fragrance bottle) at the ends.

Three scents: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud coming 11/15 to KKWFRAGRANCE.COM A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:22am PST

In between her outfit change to a romantic white ruffled top, Kardashian took a break from her strict diet and enjoyed a quick cookie cheat treat from the catering table. “I’m supposed to be on a diet!” the star admitted to the camera as she took a bite.

@kimkardashian for #KKWFRAGRANCE 📸 @mertalas @macpiggott A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Kardashian and famous fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott aren’t strangers when it comes to working together — but this shoot seems to Kardashian’s most covered-up one yet with the photographers. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star showed off her hard-earned body in September when she stripped down to nothing to pose nude climbing a tree for the duo’s 20th anniversary book.

So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

She also worked with Mert and Marcus back in 2016, when they shot the reality star for her first GQ cover, where she posted nude, only covering her nether regions with a black leather jacket.

