While Kim Kardashian West‘s first KKW Fragrance shoot for her initial three fragrance launches was super minimal, sultry and romantic, the beauty mogul decided to go a totally different route for the next iteration of her fragrances.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kardashian West is releasing three new Kimoji Hearts fragrances on February 1 ($30 for 30ml) at KKWFragrance.com, and shot a girly, ’90s-inspired campaign with photographer Vijat Mohindra using oversized custom-made perfume bottles in the shape of cute candy hearts as props.

“Since my three new KIMOJI Hearts fragrances (BFF, Bae, and Ride or Die) are coming out just in time for Valentine’s Day, I wanted to base the bottles on old-school candy hearts,” Kardashian West said on her website and app, where she also shared exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

Kardashian West’s go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton styled the star’s hair in a flirty half-up, half-down ‘do while she posed in a skin-tight pale pink mini – and, of course, totally nude at one point, only covering herself up with the oversized perfume bottles.

“[The shoot] had such a fun vibe!” Kardashian West said. “[It] was inspired by colorful ’90s campaigns, so we listened to Spice Girls all day.”

This fun and vibrant shoot had a much different vibe than the racy Bo Derek-inspired shoot that Kardashian West unveiled to her fans on Instagram yesterday.

Despite receiving a bit of backlash for showing so much skin on social media and wearing cornrow braids many fans viewed as cultural appropriation, the mom-of-three is standing behind her “nude selfies for life” mantra. Hours after posting the photos, Kardashian West shared yet another photo of herself reclining on a bed with a phone pressed to her ear with the caption, “Hi, can I get zero f—s please, thanks.”

Kardashian West’s pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson this year, quickly jumped to the star’s defense on Twitter after she posted the photographs from the NSFW shoot.

“I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day!” Kardashian wrote. “Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨”

“Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all,” she continued. “Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”