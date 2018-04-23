Kim Kardashian's Next KKW Fragrance Will Come in a Bottle Shaped Like Her Body: 'It's Amazing'

When Kim Kardashian West‘s next KKW Fragrance launches in May, you’ll be able to add the star’s famous curves to your vanity.

Yes, we’re serious. The beauty mogul, who’s continuing to build her fragrance brand with a scent called KKW Body launching next month, used her own body as inspiration for the product’s packaging.

“The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body,” Kardashian West said in her cover story for Business of Fashion. “It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a color and something that’s just luminous.”

Since launching her KKW Beauty brand last June and her separate KKW Fragrance brand in the fall, Kardashian West has cut back on her involvement in her other projects so she can focus solely on beauty.

“I just want to grow my business. If there’s a project that I’m going to work on or endorse something or be a part of it, I’m really going to [have to] like it because of my time management,” the reality star, 37, said. “I see my beauty business building up into a large company that hopefully I can sell one day and just run it, and always be in charge.”

With more than 200 million followers on social media, Kardashian West uses each of the platforms for different things — but most importantly, polling her fans for what they want to see with her beauty brands.

“The thing about my brand is if I see a lot of people that don’t like something I love to change it,” Kardashian West said, referencing when fans complained that her KKW Beauty contour sticks didn’t include enough product. “With Twitter I really communicate with people the most.”

She continued, “And I love to fix that. And because it is my own company and I do have the luxury to do that, I do make those changes. And I will restock items with all the advice that they have given me to make those changes. I feel like people feel like they’re in on it with me. They’re helping to build this brand.”

As for Snapchat and Instagram, Kardashian West likes to use those platforms to simply take pretty selfies and show off her mood and personality.

“Snapchat has the best filters, so I’m always using their filter, their camera for posting. With Instagram, it’s this, like, mood for me. I’ll post how I’m feeling, what I want to do, what I do,” she said. “That’s my mood. If I’m in Japan I’ll put in all these inspo pics and I’ll just, that’s my vibe of what I’m feeling that week. So I think that’s a good insight [into] my personality and what I’m feeling.”