Kim Kardashian Has a New KKW Beauty Product Coming Your Way: Here's a Sneak Peek

Kim Kardashian West is building her beauty empire — and fast.

Last month, the style icon and rising beauty mogul took fans by surprise when she announced that she’d be following in her sister Kylie’s footsteps and launching four contouring products in a new cosmetics line, KKW Beauty. The four carefully-curated kits sold out within a few hours on the first day, and sold out a second time during her re-stock.

And apparently, there’s much more makeup where those kits came from. “This is the start of many amazing products,” she said at the brand’s launch at her house, promising that more launches are on the horizon. Now, what started out as four simple, nude contouring kits seems to be growing very quickly, as far as Instagram is concerned.

Last week, the star’s longtime makeup artist and best friend Mario Dedivanovic, who she turns to for product advice, shared a shot of Kardashian wearing nothing but glowing, perfectly-contoured skin and a sharp black cat eye. The pro wrote, “BTS sneak peek 🔥🔥 secret shoot,” hinting that something major was in the works.

BTS sneak peek 🔥🔥 secret shoot #MakeupByMario @michaelsilvahair @kimkardashian 👑 A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

But before we could speculate, KKW Beauty shared the same photo — revealing that the shoot was in fact for a new addition to the line. “@kimkardashian behind the scenes at a new #KKWBEAUTY product shoot… #comingsoon,” they captioned the photo. And considering her cat eye, we’re going to go ahead and assume that there’s a serious eye liner about to drop.

