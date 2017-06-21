, b

After a ton of hype, Kim Kardashian West’s new beauty line, KKW Beauty, launched on Wednesday morning — and to no surprise, some shades were sold out in minutes, bringing in millions for the star. But contrary to the expectations of KarJenner beauty product fanatics (er, Kylie Cosmetics shoppers), the line was actually available — and easy to purchase — for more than just a few minutes, without the website crashing.

At 12 minutes into the shopping experience, Kardashian tweeted to confirm that the medium shade was the first to sell out, as the light went next and dark and deep dark remained over an hour later. And while Kardashian’s first drop didn’t sell out nearly as quickly as her sister Kylie Jenner’s original lip kit launch, that just means Jenner’s growing pains are helping her sister out.

OMG Medium has sold out! I can't believe it! In just a few minutes! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2017

When Jenner launched her original collection of lip kits back in 2015, the star’s products were sold out in a mere 30 seconds, with customers waiting unsuccessfully for successful access to the checkout page of their dreams. She also dealt with shipments being sent empty, and faulty brushes. But with Jenner’s continued launches, the process became smoother, with fewer sellouts, broken page, and product mishaps as she addressed the issues.

I'm so sorry if this caused any inconvenience for anybody trying to get my kit! There was so many people the whole back end of the website crashed. It's not my fault but if it were up to me I'd want it to be as easy as possible for everyone. You guys have been so amazing to me and I promise I will be back almost every week!!! For everyone who got through thank you and congrats. I love you guys so much ❤️ check my snapchat for more info -Kylie xo A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Mar 28, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

So good or bad, I love hearing your feedback. When I saw the problem with my lip gloss brushes I stopped all production and changed it. — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) April 17, 2016

Now, with the same tactics in mind, Kardashian stocked the site with 300,000 products, according to Money — enough for those who set their alarms for the 9am PST launch — and while some customers had trouble getting onto the page, most twitter users have been sharing their KKW purchase success stories.

“Just ordered my # KKWBeauty Contour kit!!! Thank you @ KimKardashian can’t wait,” wrote one user, while another tweeted, “Can’t wait for my contour and highlight kit from # kkwbeauty to get here @ KimKardashian !!”

Can't wait for my contour and highlight kit from #kkwbeauty to get here @KimKardashian !!💁🏾💁🏾 pic.twitter.com/uZ1GIiAcDN — Nic (@FieryFlyy) June 21, 2017

And when kinks did arise, Kim coached her customers throughout the process, with a tweet letting them know when to refresh the page.

If you're in line for dark and deep dark kits (light and medium are sold out) you can refresh your browser now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2017

The collection of contouring kits includes four shades: light, medium, dark and deep dark, each one containing a dual-ended contour stick with shimmery and matte shades, a dual-ended highlighting stick also with shimmery an matte variations, and a dual-ended brush, all for $48.

Kardashian told PeopleStyle at the line launch in Los Angeles on Tuesday, ” To me, it’s just the easiest thing, especially in a stick form because it’s like a crayon and you’re just warming up your face and then you blend it in with a brush. You can even blend it in with your fingers—it’s just like putting on foundation—you just literally leave some spots out.”

Ready for the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit launch tomorrow? Watch Kim break down her everyday makeup look using only the #KKWBEAUTY kit, and set your alarms. 9am PST tomorrow, only on KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Creating a range of shades that included multiple skin tones was also a priority the star. “I just wanted everyone to have it. It’s not like we intentionally set out to say we wanted to be a range that had so many different skin tones, we just, generally, that’s a skincare line.”

And for those on social media speculating a sibling beauty rivalry between Kim and Kylie, they’ve supported each other all along. Case in point: Kylie’s lip kit collaboration with Kim was in fact a preview of KKW Beauty. The products all included the title “KKW By Kylie Cosmetics,” written in Kim’s new signature font, and they were all packaged in her dusty rose aesthetic to match the line.

Only 5 days until the KKW X KYLIE 4 piece launches on KylieCosmetics.com for $45! A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

And while Kylie didn’t show up at Kim’s launch event, it’s not because of bad blood. Instead, it seems like she was posing for a photo shoot with Kendall, who also was noticeably absent from the party.

Is that @kimkardashian I hear back there? 👀👀👀 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

At this point, they’ve got it all figured out.

Will you buy her kit? Sound off in the comments below.