Kim Kardashian West recruited her famous family for her latest KKW Beauty campaign — and they all went blonde.

The makeup mogul, 37, has been teasing a concealer launch from her beauty brand for months, and she’s finally gotten the formula just right to launch the collection of concealer kits on March 23, which she announced today on Instagram.

Kardashian West posed in the campaign photograph alongside her momager Kris Jenner, 62, and grandmother MJ Houghton, 83, who both wore bright platinum wigs (which we saw Jenner tease months ago on her Instagram!).

“Thanks to my mom & grandma for being the best models and going blonde for this shoot! I’m so proud that my concealers have anti-aging properties and we used models ranging from their 20’s to 80’s!” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram.

As for the campaign, Kardashian West knew she wanted to make it a family affair.

“I wanted something different and for them to be seen in a way that they really haven’t been seen before,” Kardashian West told Allure. “My grandma’s never worn a blonde wig before. I thought she looked so good. We had the best time on set and it was such a good memory for us.”

The collection of concealer kits feature 16 liquid concealer shades (in the same packaging as her Ultralight Beams duos), four shades of pressed brightening powders and four shades of loose baking powders. “I’ll dip my brush in the brightening powder and kind of use it to brush off the baking powder, and then I’ll go back and use it right on the darker spots of my undereyes and let it sit there,” Kardashian West said.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Besides recruiting her mom and grandma as models for the campaign, Kardashian West turned to real women of varying ages (from their 20s to 70s), skin types and skin tones to model the new products.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“I wanted to show it’s not always about these young, perfect models that are going to look good no matter what,” she said. “We really had to make sure that the concealer worked on different skin types and ages as well, so it was important to show that in the campaign.”

KKW Beauty/Instagram

Kardashian West said she took extra care in making sure there was a concealer shade for everyone in the line, but the internet quickly started calling the star out for the lack of darker colors and six light shades that appeared nearly identical.

Kim sis why are the darker shades SO orange 😩😩😩 yikes @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/JfdyEXhXWj — katie 🖤 (@dwtsfishvintsev) March 13, 2018

“Kim sis why are the darker shades SO orange 😩😩😩 yikes,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m confused because every. single. concealer on the KKW looks exactly the same color?????” another fan tweeted. “I literally don’t even think that I could find my shade & I ‘m just a white girl with a lot of olive in my skin.”

I literally don’t even think that I could find my shade & I ‘m just a white girl with a lot of olive in my skin. — 🦋✨Ganja Goddess🍃🌍 (@mirandakittyy) March 13, 2018

However, Kardashian West said she listened to her fans, who urged her to develop a large shade range and feels like out of the 16 colors in the concealer collection, “there will be something for everyone.”

“I’m always listening, and I always want to know what the fans want for sure,” she said. “We kind of kept it in the same range as our Contour Sticks — so having a light category, medium, dark and deep dark and then having four shades for each so making sure that there’s a wide variety. For each category, we have two cool options and two warm options.”

I see KKW didn't learn from the dragging that Kylie got over her concealer shades pic.twitter.com/M25O6WuhpB — ashley mcbride (@ashleynmcb) March 13, 2018

Kardashian West’s fellow makeup mogul sister Kylie Jenner launched her own collection of Kylie Cosmetics concealers just three months ago, which features almost double the number of shades in the range (Jenner offers 30 compared to Kardashian West’s 16 options).

Kylie Cosmetics/Instagram; Inset: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Kardashian West is used to dealing with her Internet haters.

In December, the star addressed critics who accused her of cultural appropriation for dressing up as the late ’90s R&B singer Aaliyah for Halloween, defending her choice by saying she does not see color in her home.

Splash News

“We don’t see color in my home,” she wrote on her website and app. “We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!”

She added, “Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone.”