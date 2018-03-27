Kim Kardashian West is being cheeky about her new makeup line.

The KKW Beauty makeup mogul is continuing to live by her “nude selfies til I die” motto with her latest butt-baring photo.

To celebrate the launch of Kardashian West’s lip gloss, lipstick and eye shadow palette collaboration with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, the reality star, 37, posted a seductive shot from the campaign photo shoot. Kardashian West posed looking at herself applying lipstick in the mirror wearing nothing more than a bra and a black thong with her hair wrapped up in a white towel.

“Getting ready this morning with my new lips from the KKW X MARIO,” Kardashian West captioned the sexy photograph.

While Kardashian West and Dedivanovic have been teasing a potential KKW Beauty collaboration to come, the duo officially announced Monday that it would be launching April 5. The four-piece collection, which will be exclusively available on KKWBeauty.com, also launches on the 10-year anniversary of when Kardashian West and Dedivanovic first met on the set of a cover shoot.

“10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together! @makeupbymario has taught me everything I know about make up! I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips! Stay tuned…. KKW X MARIO,” Kardashian West said on Instagram.

Dedivanovic said, “10 years ago I met my muse on set and I’ll never forget how inspired I was by her beauty. 10 years later and I’m equally inspired every time she sits in my chair. ♥🙏🏻 #KKWxMARIO collab launches on April 5, 2018. Exactly ten years to the day we met. I’m so anxious to show you all the collab. Reveal coming very very soon 👀 Stay tuned….”

Since launching her makeup brand last year, Kardashian West developed a range of cream contour sticks, powder contour palettes, Ultralight Beam duos, multiple fragrances and most recently, concealer kits. And yes, there’s still plenty more to come.

“It’s what we’ve been formulating,” Kardashian told PEOPLE of the unreleased lip product she was wearing throughout NYFW last fall. “Lip liners and lipsticks. I’m so excited for them to come out. It’s gonna be so good.”