Kim Kardashian Goes Vintage Shopping with Kendall Jenner in a Totally Sheer Tank Top

The ladies of the KarJenner family aren’t exactly known for their shyness or demure public personas. In fact, they’re pretty much the polar opposite. Each is not only very outspoken and open about every personal detail of their lives, but they also aren’t ashamed about showing off those world famous bodies they laboriously hone via grueling workouts whether on social media, red carpets, or just in every day life. It seems these sisters are always in the midst of posting nude selfies to Instagram, posing for scantily clad photo shoots, or finding fresh ways to sport all sheer everything, so naturally it was only a matter of time before the majority of them went all-in and gave up bras entirely. And this week both Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have demonstrated just how perfectly comfortable they are being the pro-breast trailblazers for the rest of us.

As of late, Kim has once again been feeling those “sheer nipple vibes” in an array of totally transparent dresses and blazers worn as makeshift pasties. So it’s no surprise that while walking around N.Y.C. on Tuesday the reality star was back at it again, browsing through the racks of Metropolis, a vintage store in the East Village, with her younger sister while wearing a sheer black tank top bodysuit with no bra, a pair of high-rise camo cargo shorts cut off just above her knee, and snakeskin sandals. She accessorized the look with dark Versace shades, a handful of gold rings, and two necklaces from her husband’s Yeezy jewelry line which happens to go on sale at Colette today.

While Kendall is also typically fully aboard the Free the Nipple bandwagon, spending much of this week in one sheer, mesh top after the next, to spend time with her sister the model chose something a little more covered up. The Vogue cover star wore a mini dress by one of her BFF Bella Hadid‘s favorite designers, Alexandre Vauthier, featuring a cold-shoulder neckline with a spaghetti strap halter top and lots of ruffles and pleating from top to bottom. She paired the dress with her favorite pair of tiny, oval sunglasses, a couple of gold pendants, a safety pin earring, and slouchy knee-high black suede boots. While it may seem like at this point we’ve literally seen it all, as the latest faces of the bra-free movement, we’ll just have to wait and see what breast-baring fashions these celebs still have up their sleeves.

