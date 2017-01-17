No, your eyes do not deceive you. It may seem like the fashion industry’s annual prom, a.k.a. the Met Gala to the uninitiated, has arrived five months too soon, with all of your favorite celebrities and street style stars posting behind-the-scenes shots in their couture finest, including red carpet mainstays Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. But fear not because this year isn’t going by quite that quickly, rather a number of fashion’s most famous have descended upon The Met to stage a giant party for the filming of Ocean’s 8. But while Kim and Kendall may have been all glammed up on the red carpet, they struck a much more casual note walking around the city.

While Kim of yesteryear was all about more is more opulence and barely there fashions, 2017 has heralded in a very different, demure look for the reality TV star. As we pointed out post-pregnancy, when the Kimoji CEO settles on a particular aesthetic, she tends to obsess, creating every possible iteration of that ensemble, and her latest look is no exception.

Catching up with friend and supermodel Naomi Campbell over lunch at Milos Restaurant, Kim wore what has become her new go-to outfit, a thick white fur coat, white henley t-shirt tucked into oversized gray sweatpants, lace-up tan booties, a smattering of gold chain necklaces, and her new signature Cher hair and lip ring, of course.

Kendall also wore a much more casual, but no less show-stopping look prior to shooting her walk-on roll. For a day spent strolling the streets of New York with her BFF Hailey Baldwin, the model wore a simple, plain gray t-shirt showing off a sliver of midriff, black leather leggings, and black patent leather lace-up boots. She accessorized with small, gold-framed sunglasses, a blue and gold Chanel scarf knotted around her neck, a black velvet Gucci bag, and a metallic gold puffer jacket from Ports 1961, which retails for $1750, slightly slumped off her shoulders. So it seems even when the KarJenner’s attempt to go super low-key, they just can’t help but include a little glitz.

