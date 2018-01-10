Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Prefers Her More as a Blonde as She Contemplates Red Hair

Kim Kardashian West is once again contemplating a big hair change.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, answered some fan questions on Twitter Tuesday night and revealed her husband, Kanye West, seemed to like her blonde hair more than her dark hair.

“@KimKardashian does kanye prefer dark or blonde hair?” a user asked her, to which Kardashian West honestly responded with, “Both but maybe a little more blonde.”

Both but maybe a little more blonde https://t.co/Mt8andPI2g — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2018

The mother of two, who rose to fame with her dark locks, also admitted she wouldn’t be going back to black hair when a fan asked, “So, Kim please tell us are you going back to your dark hair anytime soon or nah?”

Not right now. Since it’s newly bleached i have to wait a few weeks to change colors. Maybe when the roots grow out too much. It will be years before I go blonde again so have to enjoy it https://t.co/aPsqqNiBF7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2018

“Not right now,” she confessed. “Since it’s newly bleached i have to wait a few weeks to change colors. Maybe when the roots grow out too much.”

She continued, “It will be years before I go blonde again so have to enjoy it.”

Kim Kardashian with her long, black hair Stefanie Keenan/Getty

While she was busy answering more questions, Kardashian West also admitted she missed her short hair after adding platinum extensions on Saturday.

Wait I miss my short hair! Time to take extensions out! I’m so indecisive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2018

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

“Wait I miss my short hair! Time to take extensions out! I’m so indecisive,” she tweeted. While she decides on what length to keep her hair at, she was also approached by a user on Twitter to try out a fiery red mane.

I am HERE for @KimKardashian trying out Red hair, so i made this edit to prove that it would look hella cute! Maybe a darker shade of Red, but still SUPERRRR cute! pic.twitter.com/hyT0HOb865 — Narbeh (@NarbehKardash) January 10, 2018

OMG should I try a color? https://t.co/eUy4mOXOo4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2018

“ITS INTERESTING @KimKardashian what do you think about this?” a user asked the reality star along with an edited photo of her with a vivid red hair color.

“OMG should I try a color?” Kardashian West wrote in a retweet.

Whatever Kardashian West decides, she’s sure to receive her husband’s input whether she takes his suggestions or not. In the past, the star has revealed the rapper has helped her make her style distinct.

“I always ask his opinion on everything and he always helps me put together my looks,” she said.

She had a brief experiment with blonde in 2013, and despite her rapid return to brunette, her husband always hoped she’d give the lighter shade another shot. “Kanye likes the blonde,” Kardashian told PEOPLE in 2014. “I was talking about this yesterday actually with Kanye. He asked if I would ever go back to blonde,” she said.

At the end of 2017, West finally got his wish. When she debuted her icy white platinum hue, she joked on Instagram that she did it with Kanye in mind. “I’d go blonde for that D,” she captioned an Instagram of herself with her new blonde color.