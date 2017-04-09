Kim Kardashian Rocks Ripped Jeans — and a Hint of Cleavage — During Date Night with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has never been afraid to experiment with her date night looks. From chic track pants paired with a fur jacket to off-the-shoulder sweater dresses, outings with husband Kanye West are nothing short of her personal fashion shows.

For the couple’s night out on Saturday, the 36-year-old reality star paired shredded high-waisted jeans with black body suit. Kardashian West left the top button undone, leaving little to the imagination. She covered up with a floor-length black jacket.

The selfie queen accessorized with a gold necklace that appeared to be from West’s first jewelry collection, which she has been secretly modeling for months.

Her husband, 39, also went casual for the dinner in Los Angeles, donning a black track suit with white sneakers.

Kardashian West went to one of her go-to hairstyles of late, a chic low bun with her hair parted down the middle.

The L.A. outing wasn’t the couple’s only date of the week. Last Saturday night, West and his wife had dinner at a Brentwood restaurant. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore one of the mesh bodysuits her sister Kendall has been loving so much paired with a strategically placed leather trench coat, frayed black Bermuda shorts and her lucite heels.

