Is Kim Kardashian Really Naming Her Baby Girl Louis Vuitton West? Star Explains Cryptic Instagram  

Trying to crack the great Kardashian-West baby name case of 2018 is basically like solving the Da Vinci code, but that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing all of their theories on what Kanye and Kim Kardashian West have named their new daughter.

The couple welcomed their third child via surrogate on January 15th, and we’re now all waiting for the name to be revealed. Will it be one syllable like North and Saint? Will Kanye name her after his late mom Donda? Will she be named after French Fashion house giant Louis Vuitton?! The answer to the last question, it seems, is a definite no.

After Kim shared a close-up photo of the Louis Vuitton on Instagram Wednesday, her followers went into a baby name spiral sharing all of their thoughts and suggestions in the comments. Some top contenders were Elle V West, Fleur, Lou West and LV West. But as we predicted, Kim took to Twitter to confirm she was in fact posting a tribute to designer Kim Jones, who just ended his tenure as the lead menswear designer at Louis Vuitton, a title he’s held since 2011.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Donato Sardella/Getty

“NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic. How amazing did Naomi & Kate look?!,” Kim Tweeted in response to the Internet frenzy.

NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic 😂 How amazing did Naomi & Kate look?! https://t.co/XIFR2mXFdm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss reunited on the runway at Jones’ final fall 2018 menswear show in Paris Thursday, modeling belted logo trench coats with lace-up combat boots. And they walked hand-in-hand with Jones for his last bow.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

And while we’re still playing the Kardashian-West baby name game, may we suggest that Naomi and Kate be thrown into the rotation.