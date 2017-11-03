Kim Kardashian Wears a Bra, Kanye West Wears Sweatpants to Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Dinner

Kim Kardashian West has been loving vintage lately. She recreated iconic looks from the ’70s, ’90s and ’00s with her elaborate pop culture Halloween costumes (which you can catch up on here). But during a night out with husband Kanye West on Thursday, she brought back a look that’s 100 percent “Kim.”

The couple celebrated Kendall Jenner’s 22nd birthday with family in L.A. in outfits that completely capture their signature aesthetics. Kim wore a blue bra top, high-waisted gray skin-tight skirt with ankle-strap sandals.

West wore the quintessential Yeezy get-up: a baggy brown shirt, dark sweatpants, shearling coat and sneakers worn with extra high socks. And both sported jewelry from his collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler.

Also at the dinner was sister Kourtney Kardashian with her boyfriend Younes Benjamin. Benjamin, like West, kept things casual in baggy pants and bomber jacket, while Kourtney chose a teeny tiny cable-knit cardigan crop top to pair with a pair of extra wide flared pants with built-in gun holster.

Everyone was on-hand to celebrate Kendall, who turns 22 today, and who showed up in a top as tiny as her sisters’ (there must have been a mass family email chain). The birthday girl wore a cutoff white tank, baggy mom jeans and a pair of $10,000 sparkly knee-high boots.

Which outfit is your favorite?